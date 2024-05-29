Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police have on Wednesday arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, City Police Station during course of action held two motorcycle’s lifter who were identified as Noman and Doost Muhammad. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, after the identification parade, more recovery will be expected, SP Rawal said that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.