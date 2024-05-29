Open Menu

Two Member Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police have on Wednesday arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, City Police Station during course of action held two motorcycle’s lifter who were identified as Noman and Doost Muhammad. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, after the identification parade, more recovery will be expected, SP Rawal said that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Progress From

Recent Stories

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

2 hours ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

2 hours ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

4 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

5 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

9 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

18 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

23 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

1 day ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan