Two Member Gang Involved In Street Crime Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and also recovered stolen goods from their possession during a crackdown in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Saturday

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan Police held a two-member gang involved in street crime who were identified as Hanif and Taimoor.

The accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade and more revelations were expected.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuables cannot escape from the grip of the law.

