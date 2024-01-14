Two member gang involved in street crimes arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested two member gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft and recovered snatched money of Rs 11,000, 03 stolen motorcycles from their possession here Sunday. Police have also recovered weapons used in crimes.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police held two member gang identified as Junaid and Mubashir.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence and would be punished. Those who deprive the citizens from their valuables cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.