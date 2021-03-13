UrduPoint.com
Two Member Gang Netted, 6 Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

2021-03-13

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have busted two member gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rawat police arrested two member gang identified as Suleman and Shahid Khan and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

