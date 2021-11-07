Two member gang of bike lifter held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Police busted a two member bike lifter gang and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and Rs 11,500 from their possession, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

During course of action, Rata Amral police arrested those were identified as Waqas and Asghar.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence and operations against anti social elements would be continued.