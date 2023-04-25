Two-member high level committee formed to probe CTD police station blast at Kabal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :A two-member high level committee has been formed to investigate the counter terrorism department's police station blasts at Kabal in Swat district.

The committee comprising Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed and DIG Special Branch would probe the incident with different angles and would submit report at the earliest, police sources told APP on Tuesday.

The committee would examine evidences recovered from the blasts' site. The committee was directed to initiate an investigation from all angles forthwith and submit a report as quickly as possible for necessary action.