LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Lahore Police jointly busted a two-member motorcycle thief gang busted here on Friday.

The Safe Cities surveillance team detected two suspicious persons in the Batti Chowk area. Shafiqabad police quickly responded to the Safe City team call and arrested the suspects.

During checking, the suspects were found in possession of illegal weapons, bullets, and knives. The arrested suspects were identified as Sharjeel Naeem and Sajid Ali. Subsequent investigations led to recovery of two stolen motorcycles from them.

A case has been registered against them, and investigation was under way. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their surroundings by dialing 15.