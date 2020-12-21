UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Member Of Dacoit Gang Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Two member of dacoit gang arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Ratta Amral police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Gujjar Gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash, three motorcycles and other valuable items.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two dacoits namely Sharif Gujjar and Ali who were member of the gang and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash, weapons and three motorcycles from their possession, he added.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

26 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

35 seconds ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

18 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

46 minutes ago

Postmaster gets three years imprisonment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.