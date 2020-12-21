Two member of dacoit gang arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Ratta Amral police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Gujjar Gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash, three motorcycles and other valuable items.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two dacoits namely Sharif Gujjar and Ali who were member of the gang and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash, weapons and three motorcycles from their possession, he added.