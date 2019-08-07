Two member of dacoits gang busted, car and gold ornaments recovered in Islamabad

Crime Investigation Agency Islamabad has busted two members of dacoits gang involved in dacoity, thefts of car and valuable and recovered car, cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Crime Investigation Agency Islamabad has busted two members of dacoits gang involved in dacoity, thefts of car and valuable and recovered car , cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Following special directions from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has categorically asked all zonal police officers to launched crackdown against those involved in dacoites, vehicles theft as well as other heinous crimes and curb crime in the capital and to secure the life and property of the citizens.

As per these directions, SP (Investigation) constituted special police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Shafique Ahmed, ASI Imran Afzal and others. This police team succeeded to arrest two gangsters identified as Fida-Ud-Din and Abdul Nazeer both culprits are Afghan nationals while police recovered car, cash, gold ornament and mobile phone from their possession.

These arrested dacoits have already remained jail birds and they confessed their involvement in many cases of robberies in twin cities. The nabbed culprits are involved in four cases of Shalimar and Golra police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated this performance of CIA and Sabzi Mandi police teams and further directed to all officers to accelerate efforts to curb the crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep hawk eye on suspected persons.

He further said that safety of life and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and and no stone would be unturned in this regard.