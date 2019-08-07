UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Member Of Dacoits Gang Busted, Car And Gold Ornaments Recovered In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:51 PM

Two member of dacoits gang busted, car and gold ornaments recovered in Islamabad

Crime Investigation Agency Islamabad has busted two members of dacoits gang involved in dacoity, thefts of car and valuable and recovered car, cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Crime Investigation Agency Islamabad has busted two members of dacoits gang involved in dacoity, thefts of car and valuable and recovered car, cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Following special directions from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has categorically asked all zonal police officers to launched crackdown against those involved in dacoites, vehicles theft as well as other heinous crimes and curb crime in the capital and to secure the life and property of the citizens.

As per these directions, SP (Investigation) constituted special police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Shafique Ahmed, ASI Imran Afzal and others. This police team succeeded to arrest two gangsters identified as Fida-Ud-Din and Abdul Nazeer both culprits are Afghan nationals while police recovered car, cash, gold ornament and mobile phone from their possession.

These arrested dacoits have already remained jail birds and they confessed their involvement in many cases of robberies in twin cities. The nabbed culprits are involved in four cases of Shalimar and Golra police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated this performance of CIA and Sabzi Mandi police teams and further directed to all officers to accelerate efforts to curb the crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep hawk eye on suspected persons.

He further said that safety of life and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and and no stone would be unturned in this regard.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Police Mobile Jail CIA Vehicles Car Alert Gold All From

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation to donate 100k saplings to Sindh F ..

6 minutes ago

Nustians express solidarity with Kashmiris

19 minutes ago

Medium, high flood likely in rivers Jhelum, Chenab ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan Post's Rest House facility drawing touris ..

17 seconds ago

Gold price jumps by Rs 1750, traded at Rs 86,250 p ..

18 seconds ago

Thespianz Sufi folk festival from Sept. 19 held at ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.