Two member of robbers' gang arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested two members of the notorious robbers' gang involved in robberies at posh University Town here.

SP Cantt, Ahmad Nazir Cheema informed the media that two members of the notorious gang identified as Haider Ali of Parachinar and Saleem Khan of Peshawar were arrested during an operation.

The accused had robbed over one kgs of gold from the University Town area some days ago. The gang was also involved in robberies at the house of the owner of the famous Shah Gee Tee and a retired Air Force officer at University Town.

SP Cantt said looted 68 tola gold and Rs 5.2 million were recovered from the arrested robbers,adding the action was jointly conducted by Town and Tehkal police.