Two-member Robbers’ Gang Busted, 6 Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Monday busted a two-member gang involved in robbery and bike lifting.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, six stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.
The arrested accused were identified as Arsalan and Zahid, the spokesman said.
