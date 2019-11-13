- Home
- Two-member Supreme Court bench refers Islamabad Master Plan issue to Chief Justice of Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:37 PM
A two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday referred the matter regarding Islamabad Master Plan to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for formation of a larger bench
The counsel for the petitioner said since a two-member bench had already decided the matter, a large bench should be constituted to hear the matter.
He said the case should be heard soon as the construction work in the Federal capital had halted. The people were facing problems due to ban on construction, he added.