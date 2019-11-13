Two-member Supreme Court bench refers Islamabad Master Plan issue to Chief Justice of Pakistan

A two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday referred the matter regarding Islamabad Master Plan to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for formation of a larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday referred the matter regarding Islamabad Master Plan to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for formation of a larger bench.

The counsel for the petitioner said since a two-member bench had already decided the matter, a large bench should be constituted to hear the matter.

He said the case should be heard soon as the construction work in the Federal capital had halted. The people were facing problems due to ban on construction, he added.