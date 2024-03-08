Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A two-member delegation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan visited the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hyderabad office.

SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmad Sheikh welcomed the delegation on this occasion.

The UNICEF Pakistan delegation included Chief Security Advisor John Robert Walker and Security Analyst Colonel Shahid Mehboob Siddiqui.

During the meeting, SSP Hyderabad briefed them in detail about the current security situation in the Hyderabad range, proactive and effective security measures to mitigate threats.

On this occasion, In-charge Operations and Public Relations Officer to DIG Hyderabad Police Inspector MUnawar David was also present.

The delegation appreciated Sindh Police, Hyderabad range for their cooperation provided during ongoing UNICEF Programs for vital humanitarian and development assistance to the People of Sindh and for the safety & security of UNICEF Staff and assets in Hyderabad range.