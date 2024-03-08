Open Menu

Two Member UNICEF Delegation Visits DIG Office

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A two-member delegation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan visited the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hyderabad office.

SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmad Sheikh welcomed the delegation on this occasion.

The UNICEF Pakistan delegation included Chief Security Advisor John Robert Walker and Security Analyst Colonel Shahid Mehboob Siddiqui.

During the meeting, SSP Hyderabad briefed them in detail about the current security situation in the Hyderabad range, proactive and effective security measures to mitigate threats.

On this occasion, In-charge Operations and Public Relations Officer to DIG Hyderabad Police Inspector MUnawar David was also present.

The delegation appreciated Sindh Police, Hyderabad range for their cooperation provided during ongoing UNICEF Programs for vital humanitarian and development assistance to the People of Sindh and for the safety & security of UNICEF Staff and assets in Hyderabad range.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police United Nations Hyderabad David

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

24 minutes ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

30 minutes ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

39 minutes ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

54 minutes ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

3 hours ago
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

14 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

14 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan