Two members bike lifter gang held, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested two members of a bike lifter gang and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Civil Lines Police held two members bike lifter gang who were identified as Shan and Noel.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence and dealt with iron hand.

SP Potohar Talha Wali said that people who deprive citizens of valuable assets cannot escape the clutches of the law.