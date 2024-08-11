Two members bike lifters gang apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Police have apprehended two members of a gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles from their possession during an operation here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police conducted raid and arrested motorcycle lifters gang who were identified as Waqar and Hassan Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the Taxila police for their team work and assured that the suspects would be brought to court with solid evidence to ensure their punishment. The crackdown on organized and active gangs will continue without any discrimination, he added.