Two members gang busted, 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have busted two members gang of vehicle lifter and recovered 03 stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have busted two members gang of vehicle lifter and recovered 03 stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

During course of action, Mandra police held the gang identified as Gulab Khan and Tanveer.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused have previously been charged on vehicle theft, burglary and robbery cases.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team adding that the criminals who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.