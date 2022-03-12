UrduPoint.com

Two Members Gang Busted, 4 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 04:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles during crackdown from their possession here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Wah police arrested two members led by gang leader Tabish and his accomplice Shahid involved in snatching and lifting motorcycles on gun point.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused has a previous record in motorcycle theft and snatching cases. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team adding that who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

