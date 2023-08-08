Two members gang busted, 6 LCD, 4 CPU, 4 laptops seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen 6 LCD, 4 CPU, 4 laptops and Rs 50,000 from their possessions during the crackdown here on Tuesday.

The leader of the gang Adnan Mehmood, involved in the incidents, was arrested along with his accomplices.

Sadiqabad police have registered a case against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team said that the safety of life and property of citizens is the top priority, operations against organized and dynamic gangs are being accelerated, he added.