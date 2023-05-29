Two members gang busted, gold ornaments, valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered gold ornaments worth lakh of rupees and valuables from their possession here on Monday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The arrested accused were identified as the leader of the gang Mahiwal and Munir.

Ganjmandi police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that recovery of the stolen goods were carried out after the identification parade.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim appreciated the performance of police team said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and the accused who attacked the lives and property of the citizens will be held under the law.