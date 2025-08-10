Open Menu

Two Members Gang Involved In House Robberies Arrested, Stolen Goods Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Two members gang involved in house robberies arrested, stolen goods recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in house robberies and recovered stolen goods from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police, the recovered goods include a stolen motorcycle, three LCDs, two laptops, a washing machine, an iron, a fan, and Rs. 27,000 in cash.

Rata Amral police have registered a case against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police teams for their swift action and said the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence.

He added that those who deprive citizens of their valuables will not be allowed to escape the law.

SP made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Recent Stories

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

1 hour ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

2 hours ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

4 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

5 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

5 hours ago
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan