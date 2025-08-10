Two Members Gang Involved In House Robberies Arrested, Stolen Goods Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in house robberies and recovered stolen goods from their possession here on Sunday.
According to police, the recovered goods include a stolen motorcycle, three LCDs, two laptops, a washing machine, an iron, a fan, and Rs. 27,000 in cash.
Rata Amral police have registered a case against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police teams for their swift action and said the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence.
He added that those who deprive citizens of their valuables will not be allowed to escape the law.
SP made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
