UrduPoint.com

Two Members Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested, 08 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested, 08 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 08 stolen motorcycles and 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police held two member gang identified as Riaz and Younis.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated performance of police team adding that the accused have a criminal record and involved in street crime and theft incidents.

He said that the accused will be brought to court with solid evidence, operations against organized and active gangs would be accelerated, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Criminals Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.