Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested, 08 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 08 stolen motorcycles and 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police held two member gang identified as Riaz and Younis.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated performance of police team adding that the accused have a criminal record and involved in street crime and theft incidents.

He said that the accused will be brought to court with solid evidence, operations against organized and active gangs would be accelerated, he added.