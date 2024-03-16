Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 06 stolen motorcycle from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the New Town police held two members of a bike-lifting gang who were identified as Shahzad and Salman.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and stated that the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence and they cannot escape the law. He added that such elements would be dealt with iron hands.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested eight outlaws during the crackdown.

Police have also recovered drugs, weapons and liquor from their possession. Separate cases were registered against all of them and further investigation was underway.