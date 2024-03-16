Two Members Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 06 stolen motorcycle from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, the New Town police held two members of a bike-lifting gang who were identified as Shahzad and Salman.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.
SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and stated that the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence and they cannot escape the law. He added that such elements would be dealt with iron hands.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested eight outlaws during the crackdown.
Police have also recovered drugs, weapons and liquor from their possession. Separate cases were registered against all of them and further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 3205m being spent on child, mother care hospital2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi submits Senate nomination papers as independent candidate12 minutes ago
-
NTDC acquires 2,553 acres of land for 600MW solar power project in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
1354 cops deputed for Ramzan package: CPO12 minutes ago
-
Ministers highlight Ramazan package progress, steps to check price hike22 minutes ago
-
Mechanic killed, another injured in cylinder blast22 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1215 injured in 1122 road accidents in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts luxurious dates to Pakistan for Ramadan22 minutes ago
-
PPP's Faiza Malik submits Senate nomination papers32 minutes ago
-
2.8 mln ration bags delivered under Ramzan package52 minutes ago
-
Minister celebrates Sikh Nanak Shahi calendar commencement52 minutes ago
-
DSP Sohail Hussain Kazmi awarded Ghazi Medal52 minutes ago