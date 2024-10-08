Open Menu

Two Members Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday

According to police spokesman, Cantt police arrested 02 member bike lifter gang who were identified as Rashid and Abdul Rehman.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was started.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of Cantt police team, he said that operations against organized and active gangs will be continued. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

