Two Members Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 09:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 7 stolen motorcycles, Rs 2,000 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

According to a police spokesman, Bani Police held two members gang who were previously involved in vehicle theft and drug cases and have a criminal record.

SP Rawal commended the police team for their swift action and stated that the arrested accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence.

SP made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and property of citizens, adding that such elements involved in illegal activity cannot escape the clutches of the law.

