Two Members Gang Involved In Street Crime Apprehended
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crime and recovered 04 motorcycles besides recovering Rs 70,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime. The arrested gang was identified as Mohsin and Babar.
Race Course police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team said that after the identification parade further recovery will be revealed, those who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.
