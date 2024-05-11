Open Menu

Two Members Gang Involved In Street Crime Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Two members gang involved in street crime apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crime and recovered 04 motorcycles besides recovering Rs 70,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime. The arrested gang was identified as Mohsin and Babar.

Race Course police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team said that after the identification parade further recovery will be revealed, those who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Jail Progress From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

5 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

5 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

5 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

9 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

9 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

10 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan