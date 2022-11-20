Two members gang involved in street crime arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crime during crackdown in Dhamyal police station here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Police have recovered stolen motorcycle, 05 mobile phones, cash Rs 20,000 and weapons used in the crime. The arrested gang was identified as Owais and Hamza.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated performance of police team adding that the accused have been shifted to the jail for identification parade, other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

The accused who deprive citizens of valuable assets cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.