Open Menu

Two Members Gang Involved In Street Crime Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Two members gang involved in street crime held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) In a crackdown, Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also confiscated weapons used in the crime besides stolen amount 20,100 during operation.

Civil Lines police held two member gang identified as Haider Ali and Basheer Ahmed involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended Police team and stated that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Progress Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

1 day ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

1 day ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

1 day ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

1 day ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

1 day ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

1 day ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

1 day ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

1 day ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

1 day ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan