Two members gang involved in street crime held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) In a crackdown, Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also confiscated weapons used in the crime besides stolen amount 20,100 during operation.

Civil Lines police held two member gang identified as Haider Ali and Basheer Ahmed involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended Police team and stated that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.