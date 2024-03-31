Two Members Gang Involved In Street Crime Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 10:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) In a crackdown, Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.
Police have also confiscated weapons used in the crime besides stolen amount 20,100 during operation.
Civil Lines police held two member gang identified as Haider Ali and Basheer Ahmed involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended Police team and stated that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP wishes Happy Easter to Christian Community30 minutes ago
-
Central convention of Awami Jamhoori Party to be held on April 2830 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan's economic progress40 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plan devised for Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS): DPO50 minutes ago
-
RTO Rawalpindi surpasses budget targets for March 2024, quarterly goals60 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh warns Police officers of suspension over non-registration of FIR60 minutes ago
-
IGP orders crackdown on power thieves, strict security for Chinese nationals1 hour ago
-
Police finalise security for Yom-e- Hazrat Ali events1 hour ago
-
IG Punjab instructed to speed up crackdown on kite flying1 hour ago
-
Tragic incidents unfold in Bahawalnagar district: Two lives lost in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
Maryam becomes first CM to visit Maryamabad Church in 131 years1 hour ago
-
Kite flying, strings sale banned for 2 months to save lives in Karachi1 hour ago