Two Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount Rs 169,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.
According to police spokesman, Race Course police held the gang involved in street crimes who were identified as Abdul Wahid and Zain.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
Police official said that the suspects were shifted to jail for an identification parade, and further revelations expected.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the efforts of the police team, stating that those who threaten the safety and property of citizens will not escape the law.
He made it clear that crackdown will be continued against organized and active gangs operating in the city.
