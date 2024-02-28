Two Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered Rs 44,000 and a stolen motorcycle from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons used in crimes.
Dhamyal police held a two-member gang involved in street crimes who were identified as Usman and Fayyaz.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started further investigation. The charged persons have criminal records in several incidents.
The accused were being shifted to jail for an identification parade.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that it is the top priority of police to protect the life and property of the citizens, for which all resources are being utilized.
