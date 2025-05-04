Two-members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles, cash Rs. 17,000 from their possession here Sunday.
According to police spokesman, the R.A Bazzar Police took action against 02-member gang who were identified as Kamran and Tehzeeb.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
The accused Kamran has previously been recorded and convicted in several cases of street crime, theft and burglary.
SP Potohar Talha Wali appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence.
