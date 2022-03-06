Two members gang involved in street robbery busted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in street robbery, attempted murder and showing resistance on police party during raid, informed police spokesman.

Police have recovered stolen amount Rs 70,000, 11 mobile phones and weapons used in the crime.

The arrested accused were identified as Waqar and Pervez.

According to police, Waqar has previously been indicted in a heinous case of firing on a police party and attempted murder.

The suspects opened fire on a police party in 2021.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of Pirwadhi police team adding that who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.