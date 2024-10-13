Open Menu

Two Members Gang Involved In Vehicle, Motorcycle Theft Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Two members gang involved in vehicle, motorcycle theft held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.

According to police spokesman, Civil Lines police conducted crackdown following arrests of two members gang and recovered a stolen vehicle, valued several lakhs, along with nine stolen motorcycles and Rs 10,000 in cash from their possession.

The gang members were identified as Imran alias Mani and Sami Ullah.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that gang was wanted for multiple theft cases.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, praised the efforts of the police team for their swift action, stating that criminals who threaten the lives and property of citizens will not escape justice.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Progress Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

19 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

20 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

20 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan