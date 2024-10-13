Two members gang involved in vehicle, motorcycle theft held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.

According to police spokesman, Civil Lines police conducted crackdown following arrests of two members gang and recovered a stolen vehicle, valued several lakhs, along with nine stolen motorcycles and Rs 10,000 in cash from their possession.

The gang members were identified as Imran alias Mani and Sami Ullah.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that gang was wanted for multiple theft cases.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, praised the efforts of the police team for their swift action, stating that criminals who threaten the lives and property of citizens will not escape justice.