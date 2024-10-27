Two Members Gang Of Motorcycle Thieves Apprehended
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines Police apprehended two members bike lifter gang, who were identified as Wajid alias Waji and Faisal.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar commended the police teams' efforts for arresting the gang. He said that strict action would be continued against the accused who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Black Day observed in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2.4m released for cops treatment2 minutes ago
-
Foreigners also join 22nd JCAT exam, among 4971 candidates2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal applauds global athletic support for cancer awareness2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Katcha Area operation12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in struggle against occupied forces: Anwar ul Haq12 minutes ago
-
Smart Traffic Response Unit established to ensure seamless travel across capital12 minutes ago
-
Accused held for murdering sister12 minutes ago
-
Pictorial exhibition on Indian barbarism in IIOJK held12 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition on 'Kashmir Black Day' organized22 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on kite-string injury22 minutes ago
-
1,700 Policemen deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams22 minutes ago