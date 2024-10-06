Two Members Gang Of Street Criminals Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in street crimes in Saddar Wah area, informed police spokesman on Sunday.
The gang was identified as Zubair and Faraz Khan operating in the area.
Police have recovered two stolen mobile phones from their possession.
Police have also confiscated a motorcycle used in the crimes, and weapons used in the crime. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
The accused are being sent to jail for an identification parade, as they are believed to be involved in several other incidents. Investigators are expecting more information to come to light during the identification process.
SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of police team stated that the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence, ensuring they face strict punishment. He added that operation against active and organized gangs will be continued to prevent crimes.
