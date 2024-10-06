Open Menu

Two Members Gang Of Street Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Two members gang of street criminals held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in street crimes in Saddar Wah area, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

The gang was identified as Zubair and Faraz Khan operating in the area.

Police have recovered two stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Police have also confiscated a motorcycle used in the crimes, and weapons used in the crime. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The accused are being sent to jail for an identification parade, as they are believed to be involved in several other incidents. Investigators are expecting more information to come to light during the identification process.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of police team stated that the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence, ensuring they face strict punishment. He added that operation against active and organized gangs will be continued to prevent crimes.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Progress Nasir Saddar Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

20 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

20 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

20 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

20 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

20 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

20 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

20 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

20 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

20 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan