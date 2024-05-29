Two Members Notorious Dacoit Gang Apprehended From New Town
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A notorious dacoit gang comprising two members was apprehended by the diligent officers of the New Town police station on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesperson, the gang had been causing havoc in the area with a string of robberies. In a successful operation, the police managed to seize a staggering sum of Rs 6.7 million along with mobile phones, a motorcycle, and other valuable items from their possession.
Furthermore, police recovered the weapons utilise in their criminal activities. The Station House Officer (SHO) promptly returned the stolen money to its rightful owners, restoring a sense of justice to the affected citizens.
As a gesture of gratitude, the local residents adorned the police officers with flowers, showing unwavering support for the Punjab Police.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani lauded the exceptional efforts of the police team, emphasizing the fundamental responsibility of law enforcement to safeguard the lives and properties of the people. He made it clear that the crackdown will be continued against organized and dynamic gangs operating in the city.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Campaign against country's integrity intolerable: Aqeel Malik18 seconds ago
-
1788 power pilferers booked during crackdown25 seconds ago
-
15 years of injustice; global community called upon to investigate Shopian tragedy28 seconds ago
-
Rajanpur police seize smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 1.5 mln38 seconds ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur organizes study circle41 seconds ago
-
Speakers call for removing bottlenecks for promoting oil, gas sectors10 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for ongoing HSSC exams in Tank10 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 334,200 cusecs water10 minutes ago
-
First graduation ceremony for FIA's recruit course held10 minutes ago
-
NSU joins European initiative ISATCOVE for vocational excellence11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur boils 49 degree Celsius11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of ASI Haji Akbar Shaheed offered11 minutes ago