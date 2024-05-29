Two members notorious dacoit gang apprehended from New Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A notorious dacoit gang comprising two members was apprehended by the diligent officers of the New Town police station on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the gang had been causing havoc in the area with a string of robberies. In a successful operation, the police managed to seize a staggering sum of Rs 6.7 million along with mobile phones, a motorcycle, and other valuable items from their possession.

Furthermore, police recovered the weapons utilise in their criminal activities. The Station House Officer (SHO) promptly returned the stolen money to its rightful owners, restoring a sense of justice to the affected citizens.

As a gesture of gratitude, the local residents adorned the police officers with flowers, showing unwavering support for the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani lauded the exceptional efforts of the police team, emphasizing the fundamental responsibility of law enforcement to safeguard the lives and properties of the people. He made it clear that the crackdown will be continued against organized and dynamic gangs operating in the city.