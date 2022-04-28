Two members of a gang arrested for lifting motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in lifting motorcycles and recovered nine stolen bikes from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action, Race Course Police, arrested Shoaib gang leader and his accomplice Zeeshan involved in motorcycle theft, recovered nine stolen motorcycles.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Race Course police said that those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.