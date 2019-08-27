UrduPoint.com
Two Members Of A Gang Arrested In Faisalabad

Tue 27th August 2019 | 02:06 PM

Lundianwala police arrested two members of a robbery gang and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) -:Lundianwala police arrested two members of a robbery gang and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Police said that SHO Lundianwala along with his team conducted raids and arrested Sajid alias Sajo (ring leader),resident of Dhari Jattan Syedwala and his accomplice Ziaur Rehman,resident of Chak No.

379-GB whereas Haris alias Saqi of Niazi chowk Lahore and Nadeem alias Thutma resident of Syedwala were still at large.

During initial investigation, the accused confessed 25 robberies and special teams have been constituted for arrest of these accused.

