Two members of AJK cabinet take oath of their offices

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Two members of the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly Col.(R) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Faisal Mumtaz Rathore took the oath of their portfolios last night.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry administered the oath.

Newly elected Prime Minister of AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haque, members of the AJK legislative Assembly and other officials concerned also attended the ceremony.

The other members of the cabinet are expected to take the oath of their office after Eid ul-Fitr.