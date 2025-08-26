Open Menu

Two Members Of Bike Lifter Gang Held, Five Motorbikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Two members of bike lifter gang held, five motorbikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Bani Gala team, using technical and human resources, apprehended two wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous motorbike thefts. The arrested accused were identified as Danish and Sher Dil.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the team also recovered five stolen motorbikes and cash from their possession. He said cases had already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan directed officers to ensure an effective crackdown against criminals and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz

More Stories From Pakistan