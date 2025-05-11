Two Members Of Gang Involved In Street Crimes Apprehended
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered 3 stolen motorcycles, cash amount Rs. 4,300 from their possession during crackdown here Sunday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.
According to police spokesman, Bani Police held members of a gang involved in street crimes and registered separate cases against both of them.
SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja commended the police team and said that the detained persons would be chalaned in court with solid evidence. The protection of life and property of citizens is the top priority for which all resources are being utilized, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad launches national flag campaign to promote unity & patriotism4 minutes ago
-
Two members of gang involved in street crimes apprehended4 minutes ago
-
Short circuit sparks fire at BBH4 minutes ago
-
Khyber Eye Foundation makes remarkable achievements in last two years14 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces support for sportsmen, athletes; Boxer Waseem awarded Rs 100 mln14 minutes ago
-
Nathiagali rally demonstrates unity against Indian aggression14 minutes ago
-
Seminar in Abbottabad emphasizes solidarity, national defense14 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers arrested, over 4 kg of drugs recovered14 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to mothers on International Mother’s Day14 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct crackdown on liquor suppliers, 4 arrested14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army proved it's pride: Aleem Khan14 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 6 with illegal arms14 minutes ago