Two members of gang involved in street crimes apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered 3 stolen motorcycles, cash amount Rs. 4,300 from their possession during crackdown here Sunday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.

According to police spokesman, Bani Police held members of a gang involved in street crimes and registered separate cases against both of them.

SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja commended the police team and said that the detained persons would be chalaned in court with solid evidence. The protection of life and property of citizens is the top priority for which all resources are being utilized, he added.