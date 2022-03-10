Two members of house bugler gang held, cash, gold ornaments recovered

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police busted a notorious robber gang by arresting two of its active members involved in burgling houses, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday

The detained robbers are associated with the Ghafari Dacoit gang involved in house burglaries incidents, he added.

According to him, senior police officials had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following his directions, a Police team comprising sub-Inspector Sulman Shah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmed, and officials apprehended two members of the house bugler gang involved in house burglaries incidents in various areas of the Aabpara and recovered gold ornaments, artificial gold, and mobile phones, from their possession.

The arrested accused are identified as Abdul Ghafar Alais Ghafari (gang leader) s/o Muhammad Azeem resident of Afganistan and Anzer Gul s/o Habib Gul resident of Sawat. A case has been registered against the nabbed accused in Aabpara police station and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, the police team also arrested an accused Basheer Ahmed involved in snatching incidents in various in Islamabad.

The police team recovered iPhone and cash from their possession of the accused. Cases have been registered in the police stations and further investigation is underway from him.