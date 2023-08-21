Two Members Of Inter-provincial Drugs Gang Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM
Sir Syed police station with the assistance of an intelligence agency arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Sir Syed police station with the assistance of an intelligence agency arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.
According to a spokesman for District Central Police on Monday, two identified as Abdul Rehman and Saeed Khan were members of an inter-provincial drug racket.
The police recovered 4kg of hashish from their possession. Arrested both belong to KP and were supplying drugs in parts of Karachi.
A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.