Two Members Of Inter-provincial Drugs Gang Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Two members of inter-provincial drugs gang held

Sir Syed police station with the assistance of an intelligence agency arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Sir Syed police station with the assistance of an intelligence agency arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

According to a spokesman for District Central Police on Monday, two identified as Abdul Rehman and Saeed Khan were members of an inter-provincial drug racket.

The police recovered 4kg of hashish from their possession. Arrested both belong to KP and were supplying drugs in parts of Karachi.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

