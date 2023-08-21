Two members of inter-provincial drugs gang held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Sir Syed police station with the assistance of an intelligence agency arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

According to a spokesman for District Central Police on Monday, two identified as Abdul Rehman and Saeed Khan were members of an inter-provincial drug racket.

The police recovered 4kg of hashish from their possession. Arrested both belong to KP and were supplying drugs in parts of Karachi.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.