Two Members Of Motorbikes Snatcher Gang Held, Bike Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:56 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspects belonging to a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered a snatched motorbike, the police spokesman informed on Monday.

The Seri police station arrested the suspects Manzoor Ali Jhanjhno and Muhammad Moosa Ghuttana in a raid at a roadside hotel.

The spokesman added that the police also recovered an unlicensed pistol from their possession.

The motorbike recovered from the suspects was snatched recently from the limits of Seri police station in Hyderabad rural.

The spokesman said Jahnjhno was already nominated in 8 FIRs, lodged from 2011 to 2015, in different police stations of Hyderabad and Matiari districts.

