Two Members Of Motorcycle-lifter Gang Arrested In Sargodha
Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:51 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two members of a motorbike-lifter gang and recovered seven motorcycles and a car from them.
The police said a police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused whowere identified as Sabtain Shah and Shahzaib.
A case has been registered against them.