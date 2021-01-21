Two members of motorcycle-lifter gang arrested in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two members of a motorbike-lifter gang and recovered seven motorcycles and a car from them.

The police said a police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused whowere identified as Sabtain Shah and Shahzaib.

A case has been registered against them.