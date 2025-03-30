Two members of mugging gang busted in Wah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Wah Cantonment Police on Sunday busted a two-member mugger gang and recovered looted booty from their possession.

The police spokesman revealed that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer Imran Afridi raided the gang den and arrested their two members, who were identified as Awais and Zargha.

Police recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in different crimes.

The police spokesman further stated that during preliminary interrogation, the arrested persons have confessed their involvement in various criminal activities in the area.

