Open Menu

Two Members Of Notorious Dacoit Gang Busted, Valuables & Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Two members of notorious dacoit gang busted, valuables & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Islamabad’s Karachi Company police station team apprehended two wanted members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in multiple armed robberies and snatching incidents across the twin cities recovered snatched valuables, weapons, and ammunition from their possession on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Karachi Company police team, utilizing technical and human intelligence, successfully arrested the two suspects.

The gang had been active in various areas, committing numerous snatching and robbery offenses.

During the operation, the police recovered eight mobile phones and weapons used in the crimes.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sanab and Samad. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed officers to intensify crackdowns against criminal elements and take all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

25 minutes ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

35 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

56 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

2 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

5 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

5 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

5 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan