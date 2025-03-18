Two Members Of Notorious Dacoit Gang Busted, Valuables & Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Islamabad’s Karachi Company police station team apprehended two wanted members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in multiple armed robberies and snatching incidents across the twin cities recovered snatched valuables, weapons, and ammunition from their possession on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that the Karachi Company police team, utilizing technical and human intelligence, successfully arrested the two suspects.
The gang had been active in various areas, committing numerous snatching and robbery offenses.
During the operation, the police recovered eight mobile phones and weapons used in the crimes.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sanab and Samad. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed officers to intensify crackdowns against criminal elements and take all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.
