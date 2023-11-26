Open Menu

Two Members Of Notorious Robbers Gang Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) In an efficient operation here Sunday, the Civil Lines police have arrested two members notorious gang of robbers involved in a jewelry shop heist.

Police have also recovered 11.5 tolas of gold jewelry, 1.

1 million cash and weapons from their possession used in the crime, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gang was identified as Qasim and Haider who had previously been involved in cases of robbery and burglary in the twin cities.

SP Pothohar praised the Civil Lines police team emphasizing that the culprits would face legal action based on solid evidence, asserting that those attacking citizens' lives and property cannot escape the law.

