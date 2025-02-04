Two members of peace committee killed by militants in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Terrorists from a banned organization had killed two members of the peace committee, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said, terrorists have killed two local peace committee members identified as Haji Sher Mohammad and Abrar, in New Bagh area of Khyber District.

The victims were abducted by the militants in recent days before being killed.

Security forces had confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were still under the custody of the banned organization.