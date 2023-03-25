UrduPoint.com

Two Members Of Robber Gang Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Two members of robber gang arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday busted a robber gang and arrested its two members, besides recovering looted booty including nine motorcycles, two rickshaws and cash with weapons utilized in the various crimes, here.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub has told newsmen here that acting on a tip off, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Qasim Ali busted the gang and arrested their two members identified as Shoaib alias Shabbi, and Burhan.

She said that as many as 9 motorcycles and two rickshaws stolen by the gang were also recovered from their possession.

Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to lifting motorcycles, stolen from various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah. She said the said stolen items were also recovered from their possession.

