Two Members Of Robber's Gang Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Gadap Town arrested two members of a robber's gang and recovered two pistols along with ammunition and two mobile phones from their possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Gadap Town arrested two members of a robber's gang and recovered two pistols along with ammunition and two mobile phones from their possession.
According to Rangers spokesperson on Monday, arrested were identified as accused Abdul Rehman and Umer.
The accused are involved in many incidents of robberies from laborers and traders coming to the New Sabzi Mandi area. Two accomplices of the accused, Shamsullah alias Sailay (gang ringleader) and Farman Ali, were earlier arrested by the Rangers and sent to jail.
Both the accused are criminals and were nominated in several FIRs registered against them in different police stations of the city.
The arrested accused along with arms and ammunition and stolen goods have been handed over to the police for further legal action.
Recent Stories
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences
PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn
St. Patrick High School pays tribute to Rashid Minhas & Peter Christy
CM, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, review construction work
BISP to empower adolescent girls through SOPRAN project
Senate Committee approves 'Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024' ..
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-25
Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment
Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered
LHC, sub-ordinate courts to remain closed on Sept 17
World Literacy Day observed in Larkana
Four arrested, eight cases registered for overpricing essentials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM, Nawaz Sharif visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, review construction work2 minutes ago
-
BISP to empower adolescent girls through SOPRAN project2 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee approves 'Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024' with amendments2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered7 minutes ago
-
LHC, sub-ordinate courts to remain closed on Sept 177 minutes ago
-
World Literacy Day observed in Larkana7 minutes ago
-
Four arrested, eight cases registered for overpricing essentials7 minutes ago
-
PRA stages walkout from NA, Senate over KP CM's anti journalists' remarks7 minutes ago
-
Free motorcycle scheme for orphan students started18 minutes ago
-
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surroundings37 minutes ago
-
Senate session commences47 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working for ‘important legislation’47 minutes ago