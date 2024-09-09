Open Menu

Two Members Of Robber's Gang Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 07:14 PM

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Gadap Town arrested two members of a robber's gang and recovered two pistols along with ammunition and two mobile phones from their possession

According to Rangers spokesperson on Monday, arrested were identified as accused Abdul Rehman and Umer.

The accused are involved in many incidents of robberies from laborers and traders coming to the New Sabzi Mandi area. Two accomplices of the accused, Shamsullah alias Sailay (gang ringleader) and Farman Ali, were earlier arrested by the Rangers and sent to jail.

Both the accused are criminals and were nominated in several FIRs registered against them in different police stations of the city.

The arrested accused along with arms and ammunition and stolen goods have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

